Dubai, Apr 3: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday assumed charge as the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), succeeding Sri Lanka Cricket supremo Shammi Silva. The ACC presidency is rotated among the member nations and it was turn of Pakistan to take charge. Naqvi will remain president till 2027. Naqvi's first challenge will be smooth conduct of the men's Asia Cup, which will be held in T20 format. The tournament set to be held in September but venue is yet to be announced. BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla and Treasurer Ashish Shelar To Represent India in the ACC Board.

"I am deeply honoured to assume the presidency of the Asian Cricket Council," Naqvi was quoted as saying in a media release. Naqvi promised to work collectively to accelerate game's growth in the region. "I am committed to working with all member boards to accelerate the game's growth and global influence. Together, we will unlock new opportunities, foster greater collaboration, and take Asian cricket to unprecedented heights.

"I also extend my sincere thanks to the outgoing ACC President for his leadership and contributions to the ACC during his tenure." Thursday's ACC meeting was held virtually. The BCCI was represented by vice president Rajeev Shukla, who is also ACC Board member. Silva, on his part, shared his appreciation for the ACC community, especially former BCCI supremo and current ICC chairman Jay Shah.

"I extend my gratitude to my predecessor, Jay Shah, Chairman of the ICC, under whose leadership the ACC reached significant milestones — including securing the highest-ever value for the ACC Asia Cup commercial rights, introducing a new pathway events structure, and paving the way for the continued development of cricket in Asia. Asia Cup 2025 Won’t Take Place in India, More IND vs PAK Cricket Matches on Cards As ACC Set to Opt for Neutral Venue: Report.

"As I step down, I have full confidence that under Naqvi's capable leadership, the ACC will continue its remarkable journey and thrive." Under Naqvi's leadership, the ACC looks forward to a dynamic and collaborative future, with an enhanced commitment to development programs, youth engagement, and elevating the global prominence of Asian cricket.

