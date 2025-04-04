New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) The I-League rarely sees a runaway winner and, over the years, titles have been decided on the last day, with sometimes as many as three or four teams in contention.

Be it Mohun Bagan's sensational win in Bengaluru (2014-15), Aizawl's fairy-tale success in (2016-17), Minerva Punjab (2017-18) and Chennai City (2018-19) etching their names in history after the final-day drama or Gokulam Kerala winning back-to-back titles (2020-21 and 2021-22) on the last match day.

This time also, it will be no different with the winner to be decided on the last match day on Sunday. Four teams -- Churchill Brothers, Gokulam Kerala, Real Kashmir and Inter Kashi are in title contention.

The former two have been winners in the past -- Churchill Brothers were champions in 2008-09 and 2012-13, and Gokulam Kerala became the first side to defend an I-League title.

The latter two have never won the title. Inter Kashi are only in their second season in I-League, and the equation is a bit complicated for them.

After 21 matches each, Chruchill are on 39 points, while Gokulam have collected 37 points. Real Kashmir and Inter Kashi are on 36 each.

Churchill Brothers must win against unbeaten Real Kashmir in Srinagar

===========================================

Points-table leaders Churchill are the only team among the four with everything in their hands. A win against Real Kashmir in Srinagar on Sunday will ensure the trophy for Churchill, irrespective of any result in the two other matches, which start at the same time (4pm) on the same day.

But winning against Real Kashmir in their den at the TRC Turf Ground is easier said than done. The Red Machines will have their task cut out, especially against a Real Kashmir side, who also have their sights set on making history.

The Snow Leopards can bring the trophy to the valley by beating Churchill with a three-goal margin, and hoping Gokulam Kerala don't beat Dempo in another match on Sunday at Kozhikode.

Gokulam Kerala in title reckoning after remarkable turnaround

======================================

Gokulam Kerala were nowhere in the fray until a couple of weeks ago. In fact, the Malabarians, who had only one win in their first six games, had not been in the top three since Round 11. But after six victories in the previous seven matches, they have jumped to second place and thrown their hat in the ring.

Mid-season recruit Thabiso Brown, with nine goals in just six games, is suddenly the most lethal striker in the I-League, and will spearhead the attack against Dempo in one final push for the trophy. Gokulam need to beat the Goan outfit and hope for favours from Real Kashmir and Rajasthan United who faced Inter Kashi in Sunday's third match.

Relegation strugglers SC Bengaluru, Aizawl FC grasp at last straw

========================================

Saturday's three matches have no consequence as far as the title is concerned but they are important for some teams to avoid relegation from the I-League.

After Delhi FC's relegation was confirmed last month, two teams with contrasting histories -- SC Bengaluru and Aizawl FC -- are fighting it out out to avoid dropping down to I-League 2.

SC Bengaluru were formed five years after Aizawl FC became I-League champions. This season, there has been little to separate the two teams.

Both are locked on 20 points each, but crucially, Aizawl have that head-to-head advantage, which means beating Namdhari on Saturday at home will ensure their survival and an 11th consecutive season in the I-League.

Newly-promoted SC Bengaluru's situation has become a bit dire. They spent the last eight rounds outside the relegation zone, mainly thanks to an unbeaten run in February, but four defeats in the last five matches, including against direct rivals Aizawl, has put them alarmingly close to I-League 2 next season.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)