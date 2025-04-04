Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to host five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match on Friday. The high-voltage action will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Ahead of the thrilling encounter, the Hardik Pandya-led side suffered a heavy blow as their veteran opener Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the match. This was a body blow for the five-time champions, who have just won one match out of the three they have played so far. Fire Breaks Outside Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow Ahead LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Mumbai Indians started their campaign on a poor note in the IPL 2025. The Mumbai-based franchise suffered defeats against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. However, the five-time champions bounced back brilliantly and registered an easy victory over the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The victory over the defending champions was their first in the IPL 2025.

Why Rohit Sharma Is Not Playing LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Match?

Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants due to a knee injury. Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya confirmed the development during the toss about Rohit's unavailability for the MI vs LSG IPL 2025 match. Hardik Pandya added that Rohit was hit on his knee during the practice session. IPL 2025 Live Scorecard of LSG vs MI: Check Full Score of Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians T20 Cricket Match.

"We are gonna bowl first. Looks like a fresh wicket. Not sure how it is going to play. Looks a decent track. Dew might come in later. Thought better to chase. I think we in a group have spoken that we don't want to talk about the wickets. We are here to play good cricket. That's the talk we have had. Let's not talk about the surfaces as a team. I think adaptation (key to success in IPL). Sticking to right plans and being smart. Lot of runs are being scored. Cricket is situation based. Rohit was hit on the knee during practice . He is missing out. Jasprit (Bumrah) should be back soon," MI captain Hardik Pandya said during the toss as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Rohit Sharma's poor form is a bit of concern for the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians. In three matches, Sharma has scored 21 runs at a poor average of 7.00.

