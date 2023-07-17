Perth [Australia], July 17 (ANI): West Ham United football club is currently in Australia for their pre-season tour. Also, their former captain Declan Rice has departed from the club to join Arsenal. In a recent interview, West Ham United's manager David Moyes said that players come and go from all clubs.

David Moyes met the media ahead of West Ham United’s derby with a difference with Tottenham Hotspur in Western Australia.

"Players come and go from all clubs, not just our club, and I’ve had it before, so you find a new way of preparing and getting things done and we will do, but it only got done on Saturday so it's very quick that’s happened, really," David Moyes said, as per West Ham United's website.

"I think a captain is hugely important. I've had some great boys who have captained my teams over the years. Mark Noble was exceptional here at West Ham and Phil Neville was exceptional for me at Everton. Declan was great in the short period he was my captain here at West Ham.

"We're not that much further forward [in choosing a new captain following Declan Rice’s departure] as it's only just happened a day or so ago, so we’ve got time to think about it. That'll be decided by myself. So, we'll look closely to see what’s the right choice and we’ve got a bit of time before the season starts before we have to make a decision on that."

David Moyes said he was proud of having so many games in the Premier League.

"Longevity is a really important thing and sometimes it goes a wee bit underestimated because I think we're so concerned with winning all the time. I'm proud of having so many games in the Premier League...I always say, if you love the game, and love it with incredible passion and embrace it and try and keep moving on, we’ve got so many good coaches who have come to the Premier League down the years," he said.

"I am pleased I am still going, as I love the game, I love coaching, I love playing and all things to do with it, so they are the reasons I think longevity is with me and I’ve been fortunate enough to stay with it, he added. (ANI)

