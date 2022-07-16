Dublin (Ireland), July 16 (ANI): World No 1 Pramod Bhagat sailed to the final of the 4 Nations Para-Badminton International 2022, defeating Japan's Daisuke Fujihara and now will face England's Daniel Bethell.

Pramod Bhagat breezed past Japan's Daisuke Fujihara in straight sets. The scoreline read 21-15, 21-15.

"Fujihara played really well but I was able to keep my rhythm going. As the job is not finished, I am looking forward to the finals tomorrow," he said.

Bhagat had defeated Daniel Bethell to win the 1st Gold in Badminton by an Indian in Paralympics/Olympics.

Daniel Bethell defeated India's Kumar Nitesh in straight sets, the scoreline read 21-14 and 21-13.

The final will be held tomorrow. (ANI)

