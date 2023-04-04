New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): The four-time in SL 3 category World champion Pramod Bhagat and World No. 2 Sukant Kadam in the SL4 category have set their focus on the upcoming Brazil Para-Badminton tournament, which kickstarts in Sau Paulo on April 10.

"This year has been a lot of ups and downs, and I need to start focusing on keeping the Asian Games and Paralympic qualifiers in mind. It's an important year and every tournament is very important for me. I have been training hard with Shiba Prasad Das my childhood coach and we are working out a few strategies," Paralympic gold medalist Pramod Bhagat said in a press release.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant Meets BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, Cheers for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 Match Against Gujarat Titans (Watch Videos).

Talking about the same coach Shiba Prasad Das said, "I know Pramod's game in and out and we have been training together since the beginning of this month. There are a few areas in which he needs to improve, and we are working on that. Right now, our focus is on performing well at the Brazil Para-Badminton tournament and booking our spot for the Paris 2024."

World No 4 Sukant Kadam who is practising in Pune said, "The Spanish Open didn't go as I planned, I have studied my mistakes from there and have worked on them. Hopefully, I won't repeat the same mistakes and will be able to do better in this tournament."

Also Read | IPL 2023: Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph and Mohammed Shami Shine As Gujarat Titans Restrict Delhi Capitals to 162/8.

Pramod Bhagat would be playing in Singles, men's doubles with Sukant Kadam and mixed doubles with Manisha Ramdass. While Sukant will be playing in SL4 category and men's doubles with Pramod Bhagat.

Earlier, Ace shuttlers Bhagat and Kadam clinched gold in the men's doubles at the Spanish Para-Badminton International 2023 Level 2 tournament.

In the men's doubles SL3-SL4 category Pramod and Sukant defeated the Indian pair of Tarun and Nitesh in a tightly contested 3 sets 22-20, 12-21 and 21-9. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)