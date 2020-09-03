London, Sep 3 (AP) The Premier League ended its deal with Chinese streaming service PPTV on Thursday.

The league did not give a reason for the termination of the agreement after one season of a three-year contract.

Also Read | Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pakistani Cricket Fans for Trolling Him: Why Shouldn't I Praise Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma?.

British newspaper The Daily Mail reported last month that PPTV withheld a payment of 160 million pounds ($209 million) in rights fees that were due in March. That was when the Premier League was suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The league's contract with PPTV, which is owned by Chinese retail giant Suning, was one of its most lucrative internationally in the current three-year cycle through 2022, reportedly worth about 550 million pounds ($718 million). (AP)

Also Read | Sumit Nagal vs Dominic Thiem, US Open 2020 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of Men's Singles Second Round Tennis Match?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)