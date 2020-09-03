Sumit Nagal will face Dominic Thiem in the second round of men’s singles in US Open 2020. Nagal advanced to the second round after beating Bradley Klahn 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in the first round becoming the first Indian since Somdev Devvarman in 2013 to win a Grand Slam first-round match. Thiem advanced after his opponent Jaume Munar retired hurt with the three-time Grand Slam finalist leading the match 7-6, 6-3. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how and where to watch the free live telecast and online streaming of Sumit Nagal vs Dominic Thiem second-round match should scroll down for all details, including live action on Star Sports and Hotstar. Sumit Nagal Thanks Virat Kohli After US Open First-Round Win, Here is How RCB Skipper's Foundation Helped the Rising Tennis Star.

This is also the first time Nagal has gone past the first round at Grand Slams after an opening-round exit to Roger Federer in last year’s US Open. But Nagal took the first set against Federer last year at the Flushing Meadows while he did the same against Stan Wawrinka at the Prague Open last month. He will be confident against the second seed Austrian, who looked rusty in the opening round and found it hard to match the pace of the hardcourt. Sumit Nagal’s Lightening Fast Shots on Court Praised By Official Handle of US Open 2020 After his Win Over Bradley Klahn (Watch Video).

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of US Open 2020 Sumit Nagal vs Dominic Thiem Men’s Singles second-round Match?

Sumit Nagal vs Dominic Thiem match in US Open 2020 will take place on September 03, 2020 (Thursday). The men’s singles second-round match will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York and the game is scheduled to start at 10:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Sumit Nagal vs Dominic Thiem, Men’s Singles second-round Match of US Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Fans in India can catch the live action of Sumit Nagal vs Dominic Thiem second-round match on Star Sports channels. Star Network is the official broadcaster of US Open 2020 in India. Fans need to tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sport 2 HD channels to live telecast the second-round match.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of US Open 2020 Sumit Nagal vs Dominic Thiem Men’s Singles second-round Match Online in India?

The men’s singles second round clash will also be available for live streaming on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar VIP will be live streaming the Sumit Nagal vs Dominic Thiem second-round match for its online fans in India.

