Leeds [UK], August 21 (ANI): Leeds United cruised to a thumping 3-0 win over Chelsea at their home ground Elland Road in their Premier League clash on Sunday.

An error by Chelsea Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in the 33rd minute changed the game in favour of the hosts. It was Brenden Aaronson who had struck for Leeds. Four minutes later, Rodrigo Moreno doubled the lead for his side.

At the half-time, the scoreline read 2-0 in favour of Leeds United.

In the 69th minute, Jack Harrison's close-range goal put a huge dent in the Blues' hopes of a comeback. Adding an insult to the injury, Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off the field in the 84th minute for a second bookable offence.

Rodrigo now has four goals in three games and has filled the shoes of an injured Patrick Bamford well. With seven points in three games, Leeds is doing well under their head coach Jesse Marsch.

Thomas Tuchel has a lot of troubles to look after. Conor Gallagher could not fill the void left by N'Golo Kante in midfield on his full debut. While Raheem Sterling looked threatening earlier in the game, the Blues were simply unable to match the intensity of the home side.

Currently, Leeds are at the second position on the points table with seven points in three games and two wins. They will take on Brighton next Saturday in their next league fixture next Saturday.

On the other hand, Chelsea is in 12th position with four points with only one win in three games. Leicester will be their next Premier League opponent next Saturday. (ANI)

