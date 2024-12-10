Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 10 (ANI): The Panja fever has made its way to the north of India at the Jammu and Kashmir ArmWrestling Championship. The event was conducted by the J&K Power Sports Association along with the Pro Panja League and People's ArmWrestling Federation of India (PAFI) on December 7 and 8 and saw around 400 athletes from Jammu and Kashmir participate in the competition.

According to a release from the Pro Panja League, Harsh Sharma, a gold medal winner from the Asian Cup was also part of the event and was felicitated by Satish Sharma, Sports Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Notable Deaths of 2024: From Ratan Tata to Maggie Smith and Baba Siddique, List of Famous People Who Passed Away This Year.

Harsh performed exceptionally well in both the Nationals and Asian Cup which has helped him become the first-ever athlete from Jammu and Kashmir to be inducted in the Pro Panja League and he will be featuring in the next season of the competition.

Also present during the event was Pro Panja League's founder, Parvinn Dabass who inaugurated the event on the first day. The other guests present were Praveen Jadon, Acting General Secretary of PAFI, Mushtaq Ahmad, Head of J&K ArmWrestling Association and Arush Gupta and Shivam Sahdev from the J&K Power Sports Association.

Also Read | WWE RAW Results Today, December 9: Finn Balor Takes Down Gunther and Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley Defeats Raquel Rodriguez, Drew McIntyre Attacks Sami Zayn and Other Monday Night Raw Results and Highlights.

Parvinn Dabass was delighted with the huge crowd turn-out for the event and said that they have huge plans to conduct many more events in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We are heartened to see the excitement for Pro Panja League here and we have huge plans to conduct many more events in Jammu and Kashmir," Dabass was quoted in a release from Pro Panja League as saying.

On the induction of Harsh Sharma into the Pro Panja League, Parvinn stated, "We see a lot of potential in him and also see him proving to be a huge inspiration for ArmWrestlers in Jammu and Kashmir. Excited to see him in action in Season 2 of Pro Panja League."

Chief guest Shri Satish Sharma said, "Delighted to see such enthusiasm for ArmWrestling and excited to see more athletes from Jammu and Kashmir rise and perform at the highest level." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)