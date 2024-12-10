Even after multiple obstacles, Rhea Ripley defeated Raquel Rodriguez in the main event of WWE RAW. It was an intense match but in the end, Rhea Ripley stood tall. Finn Balor took down his former Judgement Day member Damian Priest and the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther with the help of his pact. Gunther even took a dig at Finn Balor. Gunther is all set to defend his World Heavyweight title in a triple-threat match against Finn Balor and Damian Priest at Saturday Night's Main Event. In a turn of events, the New Day was booed after they disrespected their former teammate, Big E during the last week of Monday Night Raw. CM Punk Breaks Character During WWE Survivor Series 2024 Post-Match Press Conference, Video Goes Viral.

CM Punk was not present during the WWE RAW, but during the show, an interview was played where "The Best in the World" talked about how much better he can do and he already has done compared to Seth Rollins. Later, the former Shield member made an appearance during the WWE Raw and had his say with the help of a promo. Drew McIntyre attacked Sami Zayn once again. Sami Zayn is all set to battle with Drew McIntyre at the Saturday Night's Main Event. Bronson Reed Suffers Ankle Injury After Jumping From Top of Cage During WWE Survivor Series 2024 Men's WarGames Match, Video Goes Viral.

Gunther Takes Dig at Finn Balor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Finn Balor Takes Down Gunther and Damian Priest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Rhea Ripley Defeats Raquel Rodriguez

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Liv Morgan Interrupts Rhea Ripley

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Drew McIntyre Attacks Sami Zayn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

WWE Universe Boos the New Day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

CM Punk Shielded Seth Rollins

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

CM Punk Does Everything Better than Seth Rollins

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Seth Rollins Wants to be Better than CM Punk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Paul Ellering Saves the Miz from Uncle Howdy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Finn Balor vs Gunther vs Damian Priest at Saturday Night's Main Event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Sami Zayn vs Drew McIntyre at Saturday Night's Main Event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Some Tension Between Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

In a turn of events, we saw New Day were not able to speak a word in front of the WWE Universe. This is the aftermath of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods disrespecting and kicking out their former teammate Big E from the New Day. The Miz and the Final Testament defeated the Wyatt Sicks with Paul Ellering's help. We saw a bit of eye contact between Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky for the Women's World Heavyweight title. The next PLE for WWE will be Royal Rumble taking place in February 2025. We might see a title change during Saturday Night's Main Event which will lead up to another rivalry before the Royal Rumble.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2024 10:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).