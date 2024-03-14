Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): Shreyas Iyer didn't come out on the field for the second successive day during the Ranji Trophy final clash between Mumbai and Vidarbha at the Wankhede Stadium.

In Mumbai's second innings on Day 3, Iyer's blitz (95 of 111 deliveries) powered them to a massive total of 418. But he didn't appear on the field on Day 4 and then on the final day as well. According to ESPNcricinfo, Iyer suffered back pain and on Wednesday he received some treatment to be available for Day 5, but it didn't happen.

Iyer's back issues have kept him out of the Indian team numerous times. Last year he missed out on India's Asia Cup clash against Sri Lanka due to back spasms.

He made his return in the World Cup 2023 and showed tremendous form throughout the tournament. He amassed 531 runs in the competition which saw India marching into the final unbeaten.

Iyer suffered discomfort in his back during India's second Test against England in the recently concluded series. He was dropped from the remaining three games.

He then went on to miss out on Mumbai's quarter-final clash against Baroda due to back spasms.

In the final, Mumbai defeated Vidarbha and clinched their 42nd Ranji Trophy title following their 169-run victory at the Wankhede Stadium.

Even though the margin of victory indicates a dominant performance from Mumbai, however, it overshadowed the match-defining partnership between skipper Akshay Wadkar and Harsh Dubey.

Both batters fought with grit and determination to battle out the entire first session and keep Vidarbha in the game.

However, it wasn't enough to guide Vidarbha across the finishing line as Mumbai bowled them out on a score of 368 with their clinical bowling performance. (ANI)

