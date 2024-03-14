As the round-robin stage of the Pakistan Super League 2024 (PSL) has come to an end, Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi are all set to take on each other in the first Qualifier of the tournament. The winner of the match will find a place in the final of the tournament.

Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi ended up as the top two teams in the Pakistan Super League 2024 (PSL) points table and displayed brilliant performances throughout the tournament. Both teams would be hoping to win the match and aiming to make a place in the final.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2024 Qualifier Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

The Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi match will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The T20 cricket match is scheduled to be held on March 14, 2024 (Thursday) and will begin at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sherfane Rutherford Manages To Hold On To Catch Despite Colliding With Saud Shakeel During Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Where To Watch Free Live Telecast of Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2024 Qualifier Match in India?

Fans in India cannot watch the live telecast of PSL 2024 on their television sets. No broadcaster has the right to show the T20 tournament live on TV in India. However, you can still watch the Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 Qualifier match in India. For the PSL 2024 live streaming online guide, continue reading.

How To Watch Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2024 Qualifier Live Streaming Online in India?

While there will be no TV telecast, fans can still watch live streaming of the Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 Qualifier match online in India. FanCode has the PSL 2024 live-streaming online rights in India and will provide access for a nominal subscription fee. Users will have to pay INR 149 to get the PSL 2024 season pass. There is no way to watch PSL 2024 free live streaming online.

