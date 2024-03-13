New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Star India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday reclaimed the top spot in the ICC Men's Test Bowling Rankings after ending his 100th Test match with a nine-wicket match haul.

In the fifth match of the series against England, Ashwin displayed a scintillating performance with the ball, with 4/51 and 5/77 as India won by an innings and 64 runs in Dharamshala to complete a 4-1 win.

Ashwin snatched the number one spot from his teammate pacer Jasprit Bumrah to start his sixth stint at the top of the rankings. He first became number one in December 2015.

Meanwhile, the Player of the Match in the Dharamshala Test, Kuldeep Yadav has jumped 15 places to a career-best 16th position after finishing with seven wickets in the game.

On the other hand, in the batters rankings, India skipper Rohit Sharma has up five places to 6th place and Shubman Gill jumped 11 places to a career-best 20th spot. Meanwhile, India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has moved up two places to eighth place after securing a half-century.

England players Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow have moved up a slot each in the batting rankings while spinner Shoaib Bashir has progressed 11 places to the 71st position.

Australia completed a 2-0 series win over New Zealand in Christchurch to take second place behind India in the WTC table and Alex Carey's match-winning 98 not out sees him go up from 50th to 38th place.

Aussie seamer Josh Hazlewood continued his top form in the series against the Kiwis and finished it with six wickets in the 2nd match and moved to second position behind Ashwin.

Kiwi bowler Matt Henry's superb first innings figures of 7/67 helped him up six places to 12th place and is also up to sixth among all-rounders.

Australian Mitchell Marsh (up eight places to 55th) and New Zealand players Tom Latham (up six places to 35th) and Rachin Ravindra (up 10 places to 66th) are others to move up the batting rankings.

In the Men's ODI Rankings, Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz advanced from 24th to 22nd place after his stupendous performance against Ireland in the 50-over series.

Ibrahim Zadran (up three places to 14th among batters) and Fazalhaq Farooqi (up 10 places to 41st among bowlers) have also gained in the latest update. (ANI)

