Sports News | Rayhan Thomas Drops to 40th on Korn Ferry

Wichita (US), Jun 22 (PTI) Dubai-based Rayhan Thomas had a roller coaster of a round with five birdies and two double bogeys besides three other bogeys for a card of 2-over 72 that pushed him down to tied 40th in Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open here.

He was earlier placed tied 17th at the end of 36 holes.

Thomas was 2-under through but a bogey and a double bogey on the eighth and the ninth saw him turn in one-over.

On the back nine he birdied the 11th, but dropped a double on the 12th and had a bogey on the 13th. Then followed birdies on the 14th and the 16th but he closed with a bogey for a 72.

Myles Creighton, who shot a 59 for the 15th sub-60 score on the Korn Ferry Tour and the second of the week, was tied at the top alongside Quade Cummins heading into the final round.

Creighton, a second-year Korn Ferry Tour member chipped in for birdie on the par-4 18th for an 11-under 59, matching Adrien Dumont de Chassart's first-round 11-under 59 for the second sub-60 score of the week.

Creighton made 12 birdies against one bogey en route to his 11-under 59. He recorded two eagles during his second round with a hole-in-one on the par-3 12th and a hole out on the par-4 15th for a 2-under 68.

