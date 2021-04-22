Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) Devdutt Padikkal smashed his maiden century,while skipper Virat Kohli hit an unbeaten half century as the duo guided Royal Challengers Bangalore to a commanding 10-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match, here on Thursday.

Chasing 178 for victory, Padikkal (101 not out off 52 balls) and Kohli (72 not out off 47 balls) toyed with the RR attack from the word go to reach 181 for no loss in 16.3 overs.

Earlier, RR overcame a top-order collapse to post 177 for nine after being sent into bat.

Brief Scores:

Rajasthan Royals: 177 for 9 in 20 overs (Shivam Dube 46 off 32 balla, Rahul Tewatia 40 off 23 balls; Mohammed Siraj 3/27, Harshal Patel 3/47).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 181 for no loss in 16.3 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 101 not out off 52 balls, Virat Kohli 72 not out off 47 balls).

