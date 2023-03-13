Navi Mumbai, Mar 13 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 150 for four against Delhi Capitals in their Women's Premier League match here on Monday.

Australian Ellyse Perry top-scored with an unbeaten 67 off 52 balls after RCB were sent into bat by DC skipper Meg Lanning. Perry hit four fours and five sixes. Richa Ghosh smashed 37 in just 16 balls with three sixes and as many fours, boosting RCB's run rate in the back-10.

Also Read | Shubman Gill Praises Nathan Lyon, Says 'Quite Difficult To Score Runs Off Him'.

Shikha Pandey picked up three wickets for DC.

DC defeated RCB by 60 runs in their first leg match at the Brabourne Stadium.

Also Read | Nasser Hussain Critical of England's 'Balance' After Losing T20I Series in Bangladesh.

Brief scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 150/4 in 20 overs (Ellyse Perry 67 not out, Richa Ghosh 37; Shikha Pandey 3/23).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)