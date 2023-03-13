Ahmedabad, March 13: India opener Shubman Gill, who notched up a sparkling 128 in the fourth Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy here, admitted that the hosts batting line-up tried to put veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon under pressure as they found it quite difficult to get runs off him. Lyon was Australia's leading wicket-taker in the series with 19 scalps in the four games, including being Player of the Match in the visitors' nine-wicket victory in the third Test at Indore. He had also taken a five-wicket haul in New Delhi, which went in vain as India won by six wickets to retain the trophy. 'Aaj Plane Main Udaunga', Virat Kohli Cracks Jokes With Teammates During IND vs AUS 4th Test at Ahmedabad (Watch Video).

"(Lyon) is always on his mark. He tests your patience so much. Especially when I was batting against him on day three and the first session was quite challenging for me and Rohit. Just the areas that he bowls. He doesn't give much to the batter for someone who is consistently bowling outside off stump, he doesn't give half volleys or short balls. That's quite amazing. As a batter it's quite difficult to score runs off him," said Gill after the game ended.

Lyon remarked that the tour had been a challenging one for him and Australia. "It's been a tough challenge. We knew it was going to be tough but it's been rewarding. I think our group can take a lot out of it. There are areas where we can improve but some proud moments along the way. (This pitch in Ahmedabad) was a pretty tough surface. There wasn't a lot in it. It can be quite challenging but it's up to us bowlers to get the guys caught on the crease and try to get them to play false shots. A totally different surface to the first three wickets." ‘Ek Tera Ek Mera’, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Ashwin Recreate Famous Scene from Akshay Kumar Movie After Being Jointly Named As Player of the Series in BGT 2023 (Watch Video).

Lyon also said that while Australia had an eye on the New Zealand-Sri Lanka Test match in Christchurch, they knew that India will be their opponent in the World Test Championship final, to be held at The Oval from June 7-11. We were watching the score (NZ-SL game) but we kinda knew we were going to face India in the final. It is going to be pretty exciting, we have got a really good lead-up into it, a bit of time off and then some preparation, but looking forward to it."

Lyon signed off by expressing he was proud of Todd Murphy and Matthew Kuhnemann, who took 19 wickets combined in the spin department for Australia during the series on their first time playing Tests in India. "I feel I have been able to play a big role in the start of their (Murphy and Kuhnemann) Test journey, I know Matty is keen to have a word with Jadeja tonight, they should head home pretty proud on what they have achieved, it is no easy feat to bowl against the best players of spin."

