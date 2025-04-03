Suzuka (Japan), Apr 3 (AP) No one knows better than Liam Lawson how quickly things can change in results-driven, money-driven Formula 1.

Last week the New Zealander was suddenly demoted to Racing Bulls after two poor Formula 1 races with the top team — Red Bull — in Australia and China to start the season.

Lawson had qualified 18th at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix but crashed out of the race; in China he qualified last for both the sprint race and the main event, finishing 14th and 12th.

Japanese Yuki Tsunoda, who was passed over for promotion a few months ago when Lawson was picked for the top team, is replacing Lawson in a driver swap.

Lawson was asked at a media conference Thursday, ahead of Sunday's Japanese GP, if the thought he could get promoted back to the top team.

“Yeah, I guess that's part of the conversation,” he said. "In a way — that's great, but I was already there.”

His tone suggested another promotion didn't seem likely. And Tsunoda is also under pressure. He must perform and deliver as a teammate of four-time defending champion Max Verstappen.

“Whatever happens down the line is more or less out of my control," Lawson added. “What I can control is the driving stuff — and to prove that. Where the future is at this point, I don't think about it too much.”

Lawson attributes part of his failure in the first two races to unfamiliar circuits. He was hoping to show off at Suzuka, where he raced in Formula 1 in 2023.

“I was more surprised" about the sudden demotion, he said. “It's very early in the season and I would say I was hoping to go to a track that I'd raced before and have a chance.”

Ironially, that advantage falls to Tsunoda, who's in his fifth season in Formula 1 and who knows the Suzuka track in central Japan as well as any driver.

“For Yuki, obviouly it's a great opportunity and on a track that he's done a lot," Lawson said. “He'll — I”m sure — probably be more comfortable.”

Interestingly, Formula 1 made both drivers available at Thursday press conferences, but not in the same one. Tsunoda appeared after Lawson spoke in the first 30-minute session.

Lawson said he learned of his demotion last Monday or Tuesday, just after the Chinese GP. He said he took a call and was told what was happening.

“It was more of a done deal,” he said.

Lawson said he expected quick familiarity with the Racing Bulls team and setup. He had 11 F1 races under his belt coming into this season, and added two this season.

“I won't fully know until I drive,” Lawson said. “I feel confident. I don't think too much has changed from last year.” (AP)

