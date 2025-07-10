Zurich, Jul 10 (AP) England had some royal encouragement at the Women's European Championship on Wednesday with Prince William in the crowd to watch the Lionesses in their crucial match against the Netherlands.

William, who is the first in line to the British throne, is president of the English Football Association.

Also Read | Is India vs England 3rd Test 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

He is a fervent Aston Villa supporter and is often to be seen at the club's matches as well as those of the England team – both men's and women's.

England went on to beat the Netherlands 4-0 in a match the defending champion needed to win after losing its opener against France. (AP) AM

Also Read | Wimbledon 2025: Novak Djokovic Books Semifinal Clash With Jannik Sinner, Battles Past Flavio Cobolli.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)