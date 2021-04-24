Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League match, here on Saturday.

Royals have brought in Yashaswi Jaiswal and Jaydev Unadkat and left out Shreyas Gopal and Manan Vohra.

KKR have replaced Kamlesh Nagarkoti with Shivam Mavi.

Both the teams have lost three matches each out of the four they have played.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (C), Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi and Prasidh Krishna.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (C), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya and Mustafizur Rahman.

