Singapore, May 31 (PTI) Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's gritty run at the Singapore Open Super 750 came to an end in the men's doubles semifinals, as the Indian pair went down fighting in a tense three-game contest against Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik here on Saturday.

The former world number one Indian pair squandered the advantage of an opening game win but saved as many as seven match points before losing 21-19, 10-21, 18-21 in a high-intensity 64-minute clash.

Facing a familiar opponent who had ended their Paris Olympic hopes, the Indian duo—currently ranked world number 27 after battling health and fitness issues — showed their class by pocketing the opening game. However, they struggled with the drift in the second and couldn't recover after giving away a healthy lead in the decider.

It was their third semifinal finish this year, including the last four finish at India Open and Malaysia Open earlier in the year.

Despite the defeat, the last-standing Indian contenders this week displayed immense grit and character.

They had entered the contest with a 3-9 head-to-head record against the Malaysians, though they had defeated them in three successive meetings, including the Asian Games semifinal and the Indonesia Open final.

However, their last encounter had ended in a loss during the Olympic quarterfinals.

It was a nervy start from both pairs with no real rallies, as points came largely from soft errors, leading to a 6-6 deadlock early on.

There was a flurry of smashes from the Indians and a sharp interception from Aaron Chia, but the engagement between the two sides remained minimal.

A thunderous smash from Chirag brought India level at 8-8 before two Malaysian errors and a crisp return from Satwik handed them a three-point cushion at the mid-game interval.

The Indians served well and despite a few wide hits from both Satwik and Chirag, they maintained a 15-12 lead.

Aaron and Soh closed the gap to 14-15, but Aaron's netted return helped the Indians regain control.

Chirag sent one long, but Satwik's powerful smash gave them a 17-15 edge.

A forehand error from Chirag allowed the Malaysians to level at 18-all.

Soh then hit one long and followed it with a smash into the net, gifting India two game points.

The Malaysians saved one, but Aaron faltered at the net to hand the Indians the first game.

The Malaysians staged a spirited fightback, jumping to a 5-0 lead in the second game.

Satwik and Chirag managed to win a 32-shot rally to get on the board, but struggled to find rhythm in tricky conditions, committing soft errors and misjudgements.

Soh committed a rare service error, but Aaron's razor-sharp return pushed the Malaysians ahead 10-3.

Chirag's miscue at the net gave the Malaysian pair a 13-7 lead at the interval.

A backhand shot from Chirag hit Soh's face, but the Malaysians continued to dominate, surging ahead 14-7.

Miscommunication and unforced errors further hurt the Indian pair, as Satwik sent a serve long and Chirag drove one into the net.

The drift made matters worse with another shuttle landing well inside the baseline, allowing the Malaysians to earn 10 game points.

They converted at the first opportunity to force a decider.

In the final game, the Indians trailed 1-2 early on before winning a grueling 42-shot rally with a series of powerful smashes.

The two pairs exchanged the lead with tight serves and intense exchanges.

Chirag showed variety with a forehand return and a defensive overhead push, but the Malaysians opened up an 8-6 lead after an Indian error.

Avoiding lifts to the Indian attackers, Soh targeted Chirag's body with a cross-court return to extend their lead to four points at the final mid-game interval.

The Indians tried to mount a fightback with a few attacking rallies, but errors continued to haunt them as they trailed 9-14, leaving them with an uphill task.

The Malaysians remained relentless, inching closer to the finish line at 18-12 after a couple of Indian errors.

Aaron and Soh earned nine match points, but nerves crept in as the Indians saved seven.

Eventually, Soh closed it out by drilling one down on the eighth opportunity, sealing the match and securing a third successive final appearance for the Malaysian pair.

