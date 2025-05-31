The biggest and the most popular continental club competition, the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 final is just moments away. The kick-off is at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) when the two finalists Paris Saint Germain and Inter Milan will be locking horns for the Champions League final of the 2024-25 season. The PSG vs Inter Milan UCL 2024-25 final match will be played at the lavish Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on Sunday, June 1. PSG vs Inter Milan Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Final Match at Allianz Arena.

Before entering the PSG vs Inter Milan UCL 2024-25 final match, Paris Saint Germain had to face Arsenal in the semis. The outings weren't that difficult, with PSG edging past Arsenal in both legs. Inter Milan however had a tough entry. After a 3-3 draw in the first leg of their semis, they were on the verge of losing the second leg, but a last-moment goal and then more in extra-time sealed their berth in the UCL final, eliminating the hopes of FC Barcelona.

PSG vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head Record in UEFA Champions League

The PSG vs Inter Milan UCL 2024-25 final match will be the first match in the UEFA Champions League history between the two sides, rather this will also be the first competitive game between Paris Saint Germain and Inter Milan. The two concerned teams have only faced each other in club friendlies in the past. PSG vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Final Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Summit Clash Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

PSG vs Inter Milan Past Match Results

Club Friendly Games: PSG 1-2 Inter Milan (August 1, 2023)

Club Friendly Games: PSG 1(5)-1(6) Inter Milan (July 27, 2019)

International Champions Cup: Inter Milan 1-3 PSG (July 25, 2016)

Club Friendly Games: Inter Milan 0-1 PSG (December 30, 2015)

Club Friendly Games: PSG 1-0 Inter Milan (December 31, 2014)

Though in friendlies, PSG holds a better record in head-to-head over Inter Milan. The club has won all the first three games they locked horns in. However, Inter Milan have been the better side in the most recent couple of games.

