Harare [Zimbabwe], November 19 (ANI): The ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup 2026 will kickstart from January 15, with five-time champions India set to take on the USA, while hosts Zimbabwe play Scotland and debutants Tanzania take on West Indies on the opening day.

The tournament, with the final on February 6, will showcase the finest up-and-coming talent from the participating sides. The format will be similar to previous iterations, with 16 teams divided into groups of four in the first stage. 41 matches will be played over 23 days, as per ICC. It will be co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The defending champions, Australia, who beat India in the 2024 finals, will start their campaign against Ireland on day two at Windhoek, Namibia.

This will be Tanzania's tournament debut, whereas Japan, who had previously featured in the 2020 edition, also return.

This will be followed by the Super Six phase, wherein the top three-ranked sides from the groups as mentioned earlier will be divided into two groups of six.

The knockout stage will follow, comprising two semi-finals and a final. Reserve days are available for these three games.

Harare Sports Club (Harare, Zimbabwe), Takashinga Sports Club (Harare), Queens Sports Club (Bulawayo, Zimbabwe), Namibia Cricket Ground (Windhoek, Namibia), and HP Oval (Windhoek) will host the event.

ICC Chairman, Jay Shah, said he was looking forward to the tournament, which will see the future stars of world cricket on display.

"The ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup has long been the cradle of greatness, a tournament that reveals not just the next generation of cricketers, but the next generation of icons. From Brian Lara and Sanath Jayasuriya to Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith and Shubman Gill, the event has consistently shaped the future of our sport."

"As we look ahead to the 2026 edition in Zimbabwe and Namibia, we are excited to provide young cricketers with a world-class platform that mirrors the standards and pressures of senior international cricket. This tournament is where dreams are ignited, rivalries are born, and the global cricketing landscape begins to take its next form."

"We are especially pleased to welcome Tanzania as they make their debut and join a truly global field of teams. I extend my warmest wishes to all participating squads as they embark on this remarkable journey, representing their countries with pride and promise."

The sides are due to arrive on 8 January and will play warm-ups from 9-14 January. Group A comprises of the most successful side in the tournament's history, India (five titles), the 2020 winners Bangladesh, the USA, and New Zealand.

-Group B has co-hosts Zimbabwe, Pakistan, England, and Scotland.

-Group C comprises the defending champions Australia, Ireland, Japan, and Sri Lanka.

-Group D has Tanzania, the West Indies, Afghanistan, and South Africa.

*Tournament schedule:

15 January, USA v India, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

15 January, Zimbabwe v Scotland, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

15 January, Tanzania v West Indies, HP Oval, Windhoek

16 January, Pakistan v England, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

16 January, Australia v Ireland, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

16 January, Afghanistan v South Africa, HP Oval, Windhoek

17 January, India v Bangladesh, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

17 January, Japan v Sri Lanka, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

18 January, New Zealand v USA, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

18 January, England v Zimbabwe, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

18 January, West Indies v Afghanistan, HP Oval, Windhoek

19 January, Pakistan v Scotland, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

19 January, Sri Lanka v Ireland, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

19 January, South Africa v Tanzania, HP Oval, Windhoek

20 January, Bangladesh v New Zealand, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

20 January, Australia v Japan, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

21 January, England v Scotland, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

21 January, Afghanistan v Tanzania, HP Oval, Windhoek

22 January, Zimbabwe v Pakistan, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

22 January, Ireland v Japan, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

22 January, West Indies v South Africa, HP Oval, Windhoek

23 January, Bangladesh v USA, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

23 January, Sri Lanka v Australia, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

24 January, India v New Zealand, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

24 January, A4 v D4, HP Oval, Windhoek

25 January, Super Six A1 v D3, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

25 January, Super Six D2 v A3, HP Oval, Windhoek

26 January, B4 v C4, Harare Sports Club, Harare

26 January, Super Six C1 v B2, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

26 January, Super Six D1 v A2, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

27 January, Super Six C2 v B3, Harare Sports Club, Harare

27 January, Super Six C3 v B1, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

28 January, Super Six, A1 v D2, Harare Sports Club, Harare

29 January, Super Six D3 v A2, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

30 January, Super Six D1 v A3, Harare Sports Club, Harare

30 January, Super Six B3 v C1, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

31 January, Super Six B2 v C3, Harare Sports Club, Harare

01 February, Super Six B1 v C2, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

03 February, First semi-final, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

04 February, Second semi-final, Harare Sports Club, Harare

06 February, Final, Harare Sports Club, Harare. (ANI)

