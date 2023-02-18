New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Scoreboard at stumps on day 2 of the second Test between India and Australia here on Saturday.

Australia 1st Innings: 263 all out

India 1st Innings:

Rohit Sharma b Lyon 32

KL Rahul lbw b Lyon 17

Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b Lyon 0

Virat Kohli lbw b Kuhnemann 44

Shreyas Iyer c Handscomb b Lyon 4

Ravindra Jadeja lbw b Murphy 26

Srikar Bharat c Smith b Lyon 6

Axar Patel c Cummins b Murphy 74

Ravichandran Ashwin c Renshaw b Cummins 37

Mohammed Shami b Kuhnemann 2

Mohammed Siraj not out 1

Extras: (B-8, LB-11) 19

Total: (All out in 83.3 overs) 262

Fall of wickets: 1-46, 2-53, 3-54, 4-66, 5-125, 6-135, 7-139, 8-253, 9-259, 10-262

Bowling: Pat Cummins 13-2-41-1, Matthew Kuhnemann 21.3-4-72-2, Nathan Lyon 29-5-67-5, Todd Murphy 18-2-53-2, Travis Head 2-0-10-0.

