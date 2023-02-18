New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Scoreboard at stumps on day 2 of the second Test between India and Australia here on Saturday.
Australia 1st Innings: 263 all out
Also Read | What is Nighthawk in Cricket? All You Need to Know About Latest Term from Bazball School of Test Cricket.
India 1st Innings:
Rohit Sharma b Lyon 32
Also Read | India Women vs England Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online: Get Telecast Details of IND-W vs ENG-W Cricket Match With Timing in IST.
KL Rahul lbw b Lyon 17
Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b Lyon 0
Virat Kohli lbw b Kuhnemann 44
Shreyas Iyer c Handscomb b Lyon 4
Ravindra Jadeja lbw b Murphy 26
Srikar Bharat c Smith b Lyon 6
Axar Patel c Cummins b Murphy 74
Ravichandran Ashwin c Renshaw b Cummins 37
Mohammed Shami b Kuhnemann 2
Mohammed Siraj not out 1
Extras: (B-8, LB-11) 19
Total: (All out in 83.3 overs) 262
Fall of wickets: 1-46, 2-53, 3-54, 4-66, 5-125, 6-135, 7-139, 8-253, 9-259, 10-262
Bowling: Pat Cummins 13-2-41-1, Matthew Kuhnemann 21.3-4-72-2, Nathan Lyon 29-5-67-5, Todd Murphy 18-2-53-2, Travis Head 2-0-10-0.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)