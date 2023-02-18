India Women (IND-W) are scheduled to play their penultimate group stage match of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup against England Women (ENG-W) on February 18 (Saturday) at St George's Park Stadium, Gqeberha. The high-end contest between India Women and England Women will start at 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 06:00 pm IST. The upcoming Group B clash between the two table toppers will end the winning streak of one of the two teams. IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs England Women ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Cricket Match in Gqeberha.

India Women sees itself in absolute disciplined rhythm following a convincing victory over West Indies Women (WI-W) on Wednesday by six wickets. Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will face their first stern challenge of the Group Stage in the form of England on Saturday after thrashing slightly less dominating teams like Pakistan and West Indies. India and England accumulated four points from their two consecutive group stage wins, however, with a superior Net Run-rate, the Heather Knight-led contingent sit at the top of the Group B points table.

Moving into the next clash, the Women-in-blue have covered all the facets of the game after playing their two matches of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. In both group clashes, Richa Gosh remained the constant finisher justifying her role quite well in the middle. Batters at the top, including Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, are also in good form. Deepti Sharma has to lead the bowling unit well and will be a key bowler for India Women in the game against England on Saturday. The pacers will need to up their game and bowl strict lines and lengths to keep the strong England side on hold. The two teams have shared some controversial game-time in the past, which makes the upcoming match between India Women and England Women even more exciting and one of the high-affair contests in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About India Women vs England Women Cricket Match at Gqeberha.

When Is IND-W vs ENG-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Match number 14 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 between IND-W vs ENG-W will be played at St George's Park Stadium, Gqeberha, on February 18 (Saturday). The starting time of the match is 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 06:00 pm IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs ENG-W Match 14 ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 and they will provide the live telecast of the India Women vs England Women match in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2 SD/HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telegu and Star Sports 1 Kannada to get the live action of the IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup match in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of IND-W vs ENG-W Match 14 ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023?

Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Network, will provide the live streaming of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or website (with a premium subscription) to catch the live streaming of India Women vs England Women, Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

