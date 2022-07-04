Pallekele, Jul 4 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second women's ODI between India and Sri Lanka here on Monday.

Sri Lanka Women Innings:

Hasini Perera b Renuka Singh 0

Vishmi Gunaratne b Renuka Singh 3

Chamari Athapaththu c Shafali Verma b Meghna Singh 27

Harshitha Samarawickrama lbw b Renuka Singh 0

Anushka Sanjeewani run out (Bhatia) 25

Nilakshi de Silva c Sharma b Meghna Singh 32

Kavisha Dilhari run out (Meghna Singh/Bhatia) 5

Ama Kanchana not out 47

Oshadi Ranasinghe c Sharma b Renuka Singh 10

Inoka Ranaweera st Bhatia b Sharma 6

Achini Kulasuriya c Deol b Sharma 0

Extras: (B-2, LB-6, W-10) 18

Total:(All out in 50 overs) 173

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-7, 3-11, 4-42, 5-70, 6-81, 7-123, 8-150, 9-173, 10-173

Bowling: Renuka Singh 10-1-28-4, Meghna Singh 10-0-43-2, Pooja Vastrakar 4-0-15-0, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 10-2-24-0, Deepti Sharma 10-0-30-2, Harleen Deol 3-0-13-0, Harmanpreet Kaur 3-0-12-0.

India Women Innings:

Shafali Verma not out 71

Smriti Mandhana not out 94

Extras: (W-9)

9

Total: (For no loss in 25.4 overs) 174

Bowling: Achini Kulasuriya 5-0-24-0, Oshadi Ranasinghe 5-0-36-0, Ama Kanchana 3.4-0-33-0, Inoka Ranaweera 6-0-42-0, Kavisha Dilhari 3-0-18-0, Chamari Athapaththu 3-0-21-0.

