Perth, Oct 25 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Sri Lanka here on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka:
Pathum Nissanka run out 40
Kusal Mendis c Mitchell Marsh b Cummins 5
Dhananjaya de Silva c Warner b Agar 26
Charith Asalanka not out 38
Bhanuka Rajapaksa c Cummins b Starc 7
Dasun Shanaka c Wade b Maxwell 3
Wanindu Hasaranga c Wade b Hazlewood 1
Chamika Karunaratne not out 14
Extras: (B-6, LB-5, W-12) 23
Total: 157/6 in 20 overs
Fall of wickets: 6-1, 75-2, 97-3, 106-4, 111-5, 120-6
Bowling: Josh Hazlewood 4-0-26-1, Pat Cummins 4-0-36-1, Mitchell Starc 4-0-23-1, Ashton Agar 4-0-25-1, Marcus Stoinis 2-0-17-0, Mitchell Marsh 1-0-14-0, Glenn Maxwell 1-0-5-1.
