Perth, Oct 25 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Sri Lanka here on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka:

Pathum Nissanka run out 40

Kusal Mendis c Mitchell Marsh b Cummins 5

Dhananjaya de Silva c Warner b Agar 26

Charith Asalanka not out 38

Bhanuka Rajapaksa c Cummins b Starc 7

Dasun Shanaka c Wade b Maxwell 3

Wanindu Hasaranga c Wade b Hazlewood 1

Chamika Karunaratne not out 14

Extras: (B-6, LB-5, W-12) 23

Total: 157/6 in 20 overs

Fall of wickets: 6-1, 75-2, 97-3, 106-4, 111-5, 120-6

Bowling: Josh Hazlewood 4-0-26-1, Pat Cummins 4-0-36-1, Mitchell Starc 4-0-23-1, Ashton Agar 4-0-25-1, Marcus Stoinis 2-0-17-0, Mitchell Marsh 1-0-14-0, Glenn Maxwell 1-0-5-1.

