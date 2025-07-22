Portrush (Northern Ireland), Jul 22 (AP) Even with four majors, three legs of the Grand Slam and 20 victories around the world, it's a little early to be making Scottie Scheffler comparisons. And yes, it's a bit silly.

But one moment is worth noting.

His four-shot victory at the British Open complete, Scheffler saw 15-month-old son Bennett coming toward him on the 18th green at Royal Portrush. The toddler face-planted going up the slope. Scheffler eventually scooped him into his left arm, his right hand holding the claret jug.

This was pure joy.

It was reminiscent of Canterbury in the 1973 PGA Championship. Jack Nicklaus, who that week broke the record for most major titles, was coming off the 18th green after the second round when 4-year-old son Gary ran out to meet him. The Golden Bear carried off his cub.

“My favorite photo in golf,” Nicklaus said years later in a Facebook post that he ended by saying, “Family first, golf second.”

Sound familiar?

“He plays a lot like I did,” Nicklaus said in late May at the Memorial, and perhaps that's where any similarities should start.

Comparisons with Tiger Woods are natural because they are separated by a generation, and no one has been this dominant for such a long stretch since Woods. Scheffler has stayed at No. 1 for the last two years and two months.

But their games, their styles, their paths are not all that similar.

Everyone saw Woods coming when he was on “The Mike Douglas Show” at age 2, when he won the Junior Worlds six times and both the U.S. Junior and the U.S. Amateur three straight times. He made a hole-in-one in his pro debut. He won his first PGA Tour event in his fifth start.

Scheffler spent his first year as a pro on the Korn Ferry Tour.

“I played with him a lot in college, and he was not that good,” Bryson DeChambeau said with a laugh. He now refers to Scheffler as being “in a league of his own.”

Woods was all about power and putting. Scheffler is fairways and greens.

Woods was overwhelming, winning the Masters by 12 shots, the U.S. Open by 15 and the British Open at St. Andrews by eight for the career Grand Slam at age 24.

Scheffler is relentless. He can take the drama out of a major without notice. He's the first player to win each of his first four majors by at least three shots since J.H. Taylor more than a century ago, when the British Open was the only major and had fields smaller than a signature event.

Nicklaus picked up on this at the Memorial without ever talking to Scheffler about it.

Before the tournament, Nicklaus spoke about his approach to golf — more emphasis on the tee shot (left-to-right shape, like Scheffler) and the approach, less dependence on putting for a good score. And when he got the lead, Nicklaus did what was required.

Scheffler won that week by four shots.

“Once I got myself into position to win, then you've got to be smart about how you finish it,” Nicklaus said. “And that's the way he's playing. He reminds me so much of the way I like to play.”

Scheffler was quick to point out he was just over one-fourth of the way to matching Woods' 15 majors (and his 82 tour wins, for that matter).

Scheffler most likely can never reach his appeal. Woods was special, a corporate dream. He came back to win at Pebble Beach when trailing by seven with seven holes to play. Fans didn't dare turn away without fear of missing a shot they might never see again.

Scheffler won the British Open and mentioned Chipotle.

He was trying to explain, as he did when he first reached No. 1 in 2022, that golf doesn't define him. That's what was lost in his remarkable monologue earlier in the week at Royal Portrush. The joy comes from getting to play, getting to work, getting better. The goal is to win. And then he goes home to a wife and son.

He is about faith, family and then golf. Fame isn't part of the equation.

Scheffler mentioned two Chipotle restaurants at home in Dallas. He can no longer go to one of them because he is recognized. At the other one he's just a guy at the counter trying to decide if he wants extra guacamole.

“I try to live as normal of a life as possible because I feel like a normal guy,” he said. “I have the same friends I had growing up. I don't think that I'm anything special just because some weeks I'm better at shooting a lower score than other guys are.”

There was one other Scheffler comparison. Nicklaus doesn't believe he could have achieved all that he did without his wife, Barbara, whom he honored this year at the Memorial and who is universally regarded as the first lady of golf.

Nicklaus played his 164th and final major at St. Andrews in 2005 and said that week: “I'm not really concerned about what my legacy is in relation to the game of golf, frankly. I'm more concerned with what my legacy is with my family, with my kids and my grandkids. That's by far more important to me.”

Scheffler's emotions began to pour out at Royal Portrush only when he saw Meredith, the girl he first met as a high school freshman and finally dated as a senior.

He made his PGA Tour debut at the Byron Nelson that year at 17. He recalled being at her house the week before when a promotion about the tournament came on TV. Meredith said to him: “Wait a minute. Isn't that what you're doing?” (AP)

