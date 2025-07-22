England Women National Football Team vs Italy Women National Football Team UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Live Streaming: England will be facing Italy in the first semi-final of the Women’s Euro 2025 with both these teams having a positive mark on the tournament so far. England beat Sweden on penalties in a fascinating battle wherein they scored two late goals in the last ten minutes to equalise and then triumph on penalties. They have consistently faced strong teams in the campaign that has bode well for them. Italy defeated Norway in the last minute of the game in a thrilling battle and they are a team that digs deep and fights till the very end. Viktor Gyokeres Signs For Arsenal; Sweden Star Completes Move From Sporting to Premier Club League, Puts Pen to Paper On Six-Year-Deal.

England are sweating over the fitness of skipper Leah Williamson, who is likely to undergo a late test to confirm her availability. Michelle Agyemang had a positive impact coming off the bench and scoring for the team and she will be pushing for a start here. Keira Walsh at the heart of midfield will be the one making the side tick with her slick passing range while Georgia Stanway and Ella Toone try and help the attackers by pushing forward.

Italy will opt for three defenders at the back and that will result in Martina Lenzini and Lisa Boattin returning to the starting eleven. Cristiana Girelli scored twice in the last game and her performance in the final third has been excellent. The striker will be supported by Barbara Bonansea and Sofia Cantore from the wings.

England vs Italy, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Match Details

Match England vs Italy Date Wednesday, July 9 Time 09:30 PM (IST) Venue Stadion Letzigrund Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is England vs Italy, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Looking to make two consecutive finals in a row, England women's national football team will take on the Italy women's national football team in the firsy semifinal in UEFA Women's Euro 2025 on Wednesday, July 23. The England vs Italy Women's Euro 2025 semifinal match is set to be hosted at Stade de Genève, Geneva, Switzerland in Zurich. The ENG-W vs ITA-W contest between both nations is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Barcelona Confirm Opposition For Upcoming Joan Gamper Trophy 2025; Spanish Giants to Play Como in Pre-Season Exhibition Encounter.

How to Watch Live Telecast of England vs Italy, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch the England vs Italy live telecast on any TV channel. For ENG-W vs ITA-W online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of England vs Italy, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match?

FanCode is the official streaming partner of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to find viewing options of England vs Italy live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will need a subscription pass. It will be a keenly contested battle with the tie decided by penalties at the end

