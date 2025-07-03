Birmingham, Jul 3 (PTI) Scoreboard at Lunch on Day 2 of the second Test between India and England here on Thursday.

India 1st Innings (O/n) 310 for 5.

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Smith b Stokes 87

KL Rahul b Woakes 2

Karun Nair c Brook b Carse 31

Shubman Gill batting 168

Rishabh Pant c Crawley b Shoaib Bashir 25

Nitish Kumar Reddy b Woakes 1

Ravindra Jadeja c Smith b Tongue 89

Washington Sundar batting 1

Extras: (B-1, LB-6, NB-7, W-1) 15

Total: (For 6 wkts, 110 overs) 419

Fall of wkts: 1-15, 2-95, 3-161, 4-208, 5-211, 6-414.

Bowling: Chris Woakes 25-6-81-2, Brydon Carse 21-2-76-1, Josh Tongue 17-0-81-1, Ben Stokes 19-0-74-1, Shoaib Bashir 27-1-92-1, Joe Root 1-0-8-0.

