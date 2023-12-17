Madrid, Dec 17 (AP) Sevilla fired coach Diego Alonso after his team remained winless in the Spanish league on his watch following a 3-0 home defeat to Getafe.

Sevilla made the announcement in a short statement moments after the game. The team was on the brink of the relegation zone.

Alonso did not give the customary post-game news conference. Sevilla sports director Víctor Orta said the club would “try to bring in a new coach as soon as possible.”

Sevilla visits Granada on Tuesday in a regional Andalusian derby before it faces a game at Atletico next Saturday to play a game that was postponed from September due to bad weather.

Under Alonso, Sevilla did not win in eight league games and lost all four of its Champions League matches, finishing bottom of its group. The Uruguayan arrived in October to replace José Mendilibar, who led the club to the Europa League title last campaign.

Its only two wins under Alonso came against lower-division rivals in the Copa del Rey.

Sevilla was in 16th place but level on points with Celta Vigo and Cadiz, which was in the drop zone in 18th. (AP)

