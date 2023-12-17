Perth [Australia], December 16 (ANI): Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne will undergo a scan after copping a blow to his finger on Pakistan's quick Khurram Shahzad's delivery on Saturday during Day 3 of the first Test at Perth Stadium, ESPNcricinfo reported on Saturday.

During the sixth over of Australia's second innings, Khurram Shahzad, a debuting, hit Labuschagne on the finger of his right hand with a rearing delivery that jumped off a length. Labuschagne sought medical assistance right away but returned to batting after a few minutes.

Also Read | IPL 2024 Auction: Five Players Likely To Fetch Huge Bids at Indian Premier League Players' Auction.

Labuschagne was dismissed for 2 soon after when he top-edged a pull ball that was caught by wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed. During the telecast, Labuschagne was seen receiving care from medical personnel in Australia's team room.

"He was with the doc and physio for the last hour just chatting through it and doing a few tests on the finger...dare say he might be pretty sore," Australia quick Josh Hazlewood told reporters after play as ESPNcricinfo quoted.

Also Read | Valencia vs Barcelona, La Liga 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Australia's top order was put through its paces on an Optus Stadium pitch that became grittier as the day progressed. During a short-ball bombardment from spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi, Steve Smith took several strikes to the arm.

Smith required medical care shortly before the end of the game when an Afridi delivery grazed his forearm. However, Smith and opener Usman Khawaja survived as Australia reached stumps with a 300-run lead at 84 for 2.

Australia ended the third day at Perth having attained a massive lead of 300 against Pakistan in the ongoing first Test at the Perth Stadium on Saturday.

Pakistan were bundled out for 271 in 101.5 overs by an impressive Australian bowling attack led by Pat Cummins. Australia then rode an unbeaten partnership between Usman Khawaja and Steven Smith to a dominating lead at the end of the game.

At the end of Day 3 stumps, Australia's score read 84/2 --lead by 300 runs-- with Usman Khawaja (34) and Steve Smith (43) unbeaten at the crease. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)