New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Veteran cricket administrator Rajeev Shukla is set to replace Roger Binny as BCCI president in an interim capacity after the latter turns 70 next month, BCCI sources told PTI on Monday.

Binny, who had replaced Sourav Ganguly as Board president in 2022, turns 70 on July 19, crossing the age-limit threshold for an office-bearer.

Shukla, 65, is currently serving as the BCCI vice-president. He would be the active BCCI chief until fresh elections are held during the body's AGM in September.

