New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Indian athletes who had brought laurels for the country by winning 33 medals at the recent Special Olympics World Winter Games were on Monday felicitated by the sports ministry.

India had won 8 gold, 18 silver and 7 bronze medals in the Special Olympics World Winter Games held from March 8 to 15 in Turin, Italy.

Also Read | NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd T20I 2025: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Dunedin.

Addressing the athletes, minister of state for sports Raksha Khadse said that the Special Olympics was not just a sports competition but a movement towards inclusivity and empowerment.

The resounding success of Indian athletes demonstrates that with the right opportunities and support, individuals with intellectual disabilities can achieve excellence and self-reliance, she said in a ministry release.

Also Read | 1xBet Launches Large Tournament Indian League Carnival With INR1 Crore Prize Pool in Real Money for IPL 2025.

Special Olympics Bharat president Mallika Nadda thanked Khadse for her efforts in increasing cash awards for the athletes.

Under the revised policy, gold medallists will now receive Rs 20 lakh, silver medallists Rs 14 lakh and bronze medallists Rs 8 lakh, significantly enhancing support for para-athletes in India, according to the release.

To support Special Olympics athletes, the sports ministry, through Sports Authority of India, provided 11 national coaching camps and equipment assistance, travel support, accommodation, and meal facilities.

The increased cash awards further recognize and encourage athletes with intellectual disabilities to achieve greater heights, the release said.

In Alpine Skiing, Deepak Thakur and Giridhar clinched gold medals in Intermediate Super G, while Nirmala stood on top of podium in Intermediate Giant Slalom.

Snowboarding saw a stellar performance by the Indians, with Bharti winning two gold medals in Novice Giant Slalom and Novice Slalom. Sameer Yadav added another gold medal in Novice Giant Slalom.

In Snowshoeing, Anil Kumar won a gold medal in 200m race, while Vasu Tiwari grabbed the top spot in 50m race.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)