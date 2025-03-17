NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd T20I 2025: The New Zealand national cricket team will host the Pakistan national cricket team in the second T20I of the five-match series. The second T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan will be hosted at the University Oval in Dunedin on Monday, March 18. The much-awaited encounter between both nations will begin at 6:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the NZ vs PAK second T20I on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team. NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About New Zealand vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Logan Park, Dunedin.

The host thrashed the Green Shirts in the first T20I on March 16. Batting first, Pakistan were bundled out for 91 runs in just 8.4 overs. Khushdil Shah top-scored with 32 runs, whereas the rest of the batters failed to score runs. For New Zealand, Jacob Duffy bagged a four-wicket haul, whereas Kyle Jamieson took three wickets. While chasing 92 runs, opener Tim Seifert slammed 44 runs off 29 deliveries, including eight boundaries, which helped the Black Caps to win the one-sided affair by nine wickets. Pakistan Register Their Lowest-Ever 20-Overs International Score Against New Zealand, Records Unwanted Feat During NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2025.

NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Tim Seifert (NZ)

Batters: Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Finn Allen (NZ) and Irfan Khan (PAK)

All-Rounders: Agha Salman (PAK), Michael Bracewell (NZ), Khushdil Shah (PAK) and Shadab Khan (PAK)

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi (NZ), Will O'Rourke (NZ) and Kyle Jamieson (NZ)

NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Tim Seifert (c), Kyle Jamieson (vc).

NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Tim Seifert (NZ), Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Finn Allen (NZ) and Irfan Khan (PAK), Agha Salman (PAK), Michael Bracewell (NZ), Khushdil Shah (PAK) and Shadab Khan (PAK), Ish Sodhi (NZ), Will O'Rourke (NZ) and Kyle Jamieson (NZ)

