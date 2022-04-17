Navi Mumbai, Apr 17 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by seven wickets in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

Punjab were 151 all out after being put in to bat.

Also Read | PSG vs Marseille, Ligue 1 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Get Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

Liam Livingstone top-scored for Punjab with 60 off 33 balls.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/22) and Umran Malik (4/28) were the standout bowlers for SRH.

Also Read | Liverpool 3-2 Manchester City, FA Cup 2021-22: Ibrahima Konate, Sadio Mane Star As Reds Enter Final.

Malik took three wickets and there was also a run out in the 20th over that ended being a maiden.

In response, SRH chased down the target in 18.5 overs.

Brief scores:

Punjab Kings 151 all out in 20 overs (Livingstone 60; Bhuvneshhwar 3/22, Malik 4/28).

SRH 152/3 in 18.5 overs (Pooran 35 not out, Markram 41 not out).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)