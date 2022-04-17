Paris Saint Germain face off against Marseille in one of the biggest fixtures in Ligue 1 history. The Le Clasique will be played at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on April 17, 2022 (late Sunday night) as the teams aim to get the bragging rights. Meanwhile, fans searching for PSG vs Marseille, Ligue 1 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Kylian Mbappe Shares Picture With Lionel Messi and Neymar Following PSG’s 6–1 Win Over Clermont Foot.

Both the teams are first and second in the league but are separated by 12 points and it is the Parisians who have the upper hand. However, in a game of such high importance, position on the table means little as the sides are aiming to register maximum points. PSG are on a two-game undefeated run while Marseille have won four straight matches in the league and will aim to continue that run against their rivals.

When is for PSG vs Marseille, Ligue 1 2021-22 Season Football Match? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

PSG vs Marseille match in Ligue 1 2021-22 will be played at the Parc des Princes on April 18, 2022 (Monday). The league clash has a scheduled start time of 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

PSG vs Marseille, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Marseille Ligue 1 match live on their television sets through Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcasters of Ligue 1 2021-22 matches in India. VH1 is likely to telecast the game on TV.

PSG vs Marseille, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Streaming Online in India

Football fans in India can also live stream the PSG vs Marseille Ligue 1 2021-22 match on the Voot app and website. JioTV would also provide live streaming of this match in India.

