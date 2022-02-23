Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka feels the visiting squad has enough fire power despite the absence of all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga for the T20I series against India.

Hasaranga will miss the upcoming T20I series against India after testing positive for COVID-19.

India and Sri Lanka will square off in three T20Is and two Tests, with the first match of the series to be played in Lucknow on Thursday.

"The youngsters have been in the system for a while, they have played LPL and performed in domestic cricket. In Wanindu's case it has become normal with the COVID situation," said Shanaka in the press conference.

"All the teams are facing it. Wanindu will be a weakness for us but we know that he will be back soon. But still, our squad is strong enough," he added.

The Sri Lanka skipper also said he will most probably bowl in the series against India.

"India have a strong bowling lineup and we are expecting our top-order to fire so basically which will give our bowlers a better chance to win the game," said Shanaka.

"Our five main bowlers have done well. Personally I would like to bowl at any instance but there was no opportunity for me to bowl in Australia series. I am looking forward to this series, if any of the bowlers get hit I am ready to take the ball," he added. (ANI)

