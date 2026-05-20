Neymar Toilet Viral Video Fact Check: Fans Swarm Brazilian Football Star's Lookalike Inside Public Washroom

A viral video circulating across social media platforms has prompted widespread confusion among football fans after claims emerged that Brazilian forward Neymar Jr had been cornered by a mob inside a public toilet. The footage, which has accumulated millions of views, appears to show an individual strongly resembling the Al Hilal and Santos player trapped in a washroom while an eager crowd gathers outside with smartphone cameras. Neymar Bursts Into Tears After Securing Spot in Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad (Watch Video).

However, a fact check has confirmed that the claims are false. The individual featured in the video is a well-known professional lookalike rather than the actual national team player.

Neymar Lookalike Goes Viral

معجبين لاعب الكورة نيمار حتى وهو رايح الحمام يصورونه حياة المشهور صعبه pic.twitter.com/RpP5OPqnSQ — A (@Ab_outsabox) May 20, 2026

Fans Find Neymar in the Toilet?

Brazilian fans found Neymar in a toilet and filmed him while he was offloading his dump😭😂. pic.twitter.com/ddKnSFAtFL — Kush_zw (@kushzw) May 20, 2026

The Origin of the Video

The video depicts a man with Neymar’s signature hairstyle, clothing style, and facial features attempting to use a public restroom while being blocked by dozens of people clamoring for photographs. The surge in online interest follows the real Neymar's recent return to the international spotlight.

Earlier this week, Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed the 34-year-old’s inclusion in the final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026, making him a major trending topic globally.

Identity of the Lookalike Confirmed

The individual in the clip has been identified as Eigon Oliver, a professional Brazilian influencer who operates under the social media handle '@sosiadoney' (Neymar's Double). Oliver has made a career out of his striking physical resemblance to the football star, frequently creating scripted public pranks and skits that simulate the experience of being a global celebrity. FIFA World Cup 2026: France Announces 26-Member Squad; Kylian Mbappe In, No Eduardo Camavinga and Antoine Griezmann.

Eigon Oliver Shares Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eigon Oliver (@sosiadoney)

The footage was originally uploaded to Oliver’s own digital channels as part of a comedic piece before it was extracted by third-party accounts and shared without context, leading many viewers to believe the incident involved the genuine athlete.

Interestingly, it is not the first time Oliver has successfully deceived football fans and media outlets. During the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, he managed to bypass security and access the pitch-side areas, drawing hundreds of supporters who genuinely believed they were meeting Neymar while the actual player was recovering from an ankle injury in his hotel room. Major international broadcasters even mistakenly aired footage of the lookalike walking through Doha, assuming he was the player.

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Fact check

Claim : Fans Swarm Brazilian Football Star's Neymar Inside Public Washroom Conclusion : False, this was a comedic piece by Neymar lookalike, Eigon Oliver. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 04:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).