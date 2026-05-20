Neymar Bursts Into Tears After Securing Spot in Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad (Watch Video)

Brazil forward Neymar was reduced to tears after being selected in the final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti announced the official roster at a gala in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, confirming that the country's all-time leading goalscorer will feature in his fourth consecutive World Cup tournament. The 34-year-old, who currently plays for Brazilian club Santos, had faced intense speculation regarding his physical fitness leading up to the squad announcement. FIFA World Cup 2026: France Announces 26-Member Squad; Kylian Mbappe In, No Eduardo Camavinga and Antoine Griezmann.

Raw Emotions From Neymar Jr After FIFA World Cup 2026 Selection

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A video shared across social media captured Neymar watching the live television broadcast alongside family and friends. Upon hearing his name called by Ancelotti, the forward became visibly emotional, breaking down in tears while embracing those around him.

In a subsequent phone call to his father, the player could be heard saying: "We did it, Dad, we did it. We made it." Neymar later initiated a FaceTime call with his international teammate and Barcelona winger Raphinha to celebrate the selection.

Overcoming Fitness Doubts

The forward’s inclusion was considered a significant gamble by local media and football analysts. Neymar has faced a lengthy road to recovery since sustaining a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) whilst on international duty in October 2023. Brazil Confirm Head Coach Carlo Ancelotti Contract Extension Until 2030.

Having left Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal to rejoin his boyhood club Santos in 2025, his playing minutes have been carefully managed. However, Ancelotti clarified that the selection was strictly performance-based rather than sentimental.

This tournament represents what will likely be Neymar's final opportunity to secure a World Cup trophy for Brazil, a feat the nation has not achieved since 2002.

With 79 goals in his international career, he remains the focal point of a star-studded attack that features Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior and Barcelona's Raphinha, though the squad will miss injured forwards Rodrygo and Estêvão.Brazil's campaign will begin in North America on 14 June against Morocco at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Éderson (Fenerbahce), Weverton (Grêmio)

Defenders: Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Bremer (Juventus), Danilo (Flamengo), Douglas Santos (Zenit St. Petersburg), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Léo Pereira (Flamengo), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Roger Ibañez (Al Ahli), Wesley (AS Roma)

Midfielders: Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United), Casemiro (Manchester United), Danilo Santos (Botafogo), Fabinho (Al Ittihad), Lucas Paquetá (Flamengo)

Forwards: Endrick (Lyon), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Luiz Henrique (Zenit St. Petersburg), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Neymar (Santos), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rayan (Bournemouth), Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).