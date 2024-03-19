Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) Star batter Suryakumar Yadav is certain to miss Mumbai Indians' IPL opener against Gujarat Titans on March 24 as he is yet to get fitness clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

The world No 1 T20 batter Suryakumar has been stationed at the NCA in Bengaluru for his recovery and rehabilitation following a surgery for sports hernia.

Also Read | Suryakumar Yadav to Miss Initial Matches of IPL 2024, Fails Fitness Test at NCA: Sources.

Suryakumar, who has been out of action since December, had a fitness test at the NCA on Tuesday but PTI understands that the 33-year-old needs "further assessment".

His participation in the subsequent matches for Mumbai Indians — against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 27, Rajasthan Royals on April 1 and Delhi Capitals on April 7 — would be determined at a later stage.

Also Read | BCCI To Introduce Smart Replay System For Third Umpires in IPL 2024: Report.

Suryakumar on Tuesday posted a cryptic message on his Instagram page conveying a ‘heartbreak'.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, are occupied with closed-door practice games here at the Wankhede Stadium.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)