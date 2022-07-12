Jakarta [Zimbabwe], July 12 (ANI): The tournament hosts Zimbabwe registered a 23 runs win over Jersey on the second day of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B.

Sent in to bat, Zimbabwe had a shaky start as they lost three wickets inside the Powerplay, with Jersey reducing them to 39/3. The onus was on last match's half-centurions, Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza to revive their innings.

Together they steadied the proceedings with a 52-run stand before Williams, who made his second fifty of the tournament, was bowled by Dominic Blampied for a quick 39-ball 57.

Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals for Zimbabwe, with batters failing to convert their good starts. Luke Jongwe's fiery cameo of 29* from just 13 balls helped push his side's total to a respectable 146/8.

Jersey lost opener Nicholas Greenwood early inside the Powerplay, in which they made 41/1. Ryan Burl struck thrice in each of his last three overs, finishing with returns of 3/13. That put the pressure on Jersey who were reduced to 67/4 in the 14th over.

Opener Harrison Carlyon was leading the attack, and he found a reliable partner in Benjamin Ward. However, their 52-run stand was broken in the final over as Carlyon departed for 45. Jersey fell 23 runs short of the target with Ward unbeaten on 35. (ANI)

