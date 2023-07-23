Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 23 (ANI): Tayyab Tahir's heroics with the bat and Sufiyan Muqeem's efforts with the ball took Paksitan A across the finish line against India A in an encounter that was one-sided for the majority of the game in the final of the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday.

Pakistan A went on to lift the trophy with a thumping 128-run victory.

Also Read | IND 98/1 in 11.5 Overs At Lunch| India vs West Indies Live Score Updates of 2nd Test 2023 Day 4: Covers Come On As Rain Stops Play.

The Indian team showed intensity and matched the pace of their arch-rivals initially in the powerplay but started to fall behind after losing their first wicket while chasing the elusive target.

Till the sixth over the opening pair was averaging a boundary each over but once their rhythm broke in off-break bowler Mubasir Khan's second over, a wicket was destined to follow. Arshad Iqbal capitalised in the next over to make the most of the available opportunity and dismiss Sai Sudharsan for 29(28).

Also Read | France 0-0 Jamaica, FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Les Blues Held to Goalless Draw in Tournament Opener.

India ended the powerplay with a score of 69-1.

Mohammad Wasim Jr handed India a second blow by getting the better of Nikin Jose for a score of 11 (15). Yash Dhull came in to steady the innings and he managed to do so for a while along with opener Abhishek Sharma.

They managed to survive till the 20th over and both looked in good shape. The left-handed opener struck a maximum off Sufiyan Muqeem. But the wrist spinner had the last laugh, he took his revenge and showed Abhishek the route to the dugout for 61 (51).

Yash Dhull was standing on the other end watching his partner Nishant Sindhu lose his wicket. His much-awaited captain's knock never arrived as he joined his teammate in the next over to futher push India in a peculiar condition.

Except for leaking runs in the first over, India's inability to build a partnership became one of their biggest downfall as each batting pair struggled to put up a decent stand. The struggling Indian team managed to reach 40 overs and put up a total of 224.

Earlier in the innings, Pakistan openers Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub got off to a steady start and put 50 runs on the scoreboard without losing any wickets, off 8.3 overs.

Once set, they accelerated the scoring rate to almost 7 runs per over. They reached the 100-run mark without any loss of wickets. Farhan brought up the 100-run partnership with a huge six off Suthar in the 15th over.

Ayub reached his fifty in style, hitting a classy drive to the fence off Rana. Farhan also brought up his fifty in the same over. Suthar, however, made a comeback of sorts in his second spell, dismissing a well-set Saim Ayub for 59 in the 18th over.

Omair Yousuf, who arrived at the crease at the fall of Ayub's wicket, looked in fine nick, finding the rope at regular intervals.

Farhan, however, fell to an unfortunate run out affected by Indian 'A' skipper Yash Dhull. The opener slipped midway while trying to scamper across for a single and Dhull, sensing a chance, struck timber.

Farhan fell for 65 off 62 balls.

Yousuf’s small but effective stay in the crease was brought to a close in the 28th over, as Parag scalped him for 35 (35). Of his very next ball, Parag dismissed Qasim Akram on a golden duck.

The Pakistan innings was set back further as it lost its third in the space of three overs. Mohammad Haris, who is known to score quickly, fell to Sindhu. His dismissal reduced Pakistan to 187/5 in 29 overs.

Mubasir Khan and Tayyab Tahir drove the Pakistan innings ahead thereafter, helping Pakistan raise the 200-run mark in the 34th over.

Tahir brought up his fifty off 42 balls, hitting Abhishek for a couple in the 37th over. Tahir stepped up the scoring in the 40th over, smashing Dodiya for 18 in an over. He was hit for four fours and a six.

Tahir brought up his century of just 66 balls in the 44th over, with a boundary off Suthar. His innings ended in the 45th over, with Hangargekar scalping him for 108 (71).

Brief score: Pakistan 'A' 350/8 (Tayyab Tahir 108, Sahibzada Farhan 65, Riyan Parag 2-24) vs India 'A' 224 (Abhishek Sharma 61, Yash Dhull 39; Sufiyan Muqeem 3-66). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)