India and West Indies are currently locking horns in the 2nd and final Test match of the series and will resume action on Day 4 after three days of grinding cricket at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first on a wicket which seemed to have some moisture initially. Indian openers had a solid start as they put together a century stand. India received a temporary setback as they lost four wickets in one session but Virat Kohli steadied the ship and went to score a brilliant century. With good support from Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, India posted a total of 438 on the board in their first innings. Ajinkya Rahane Grabs a Stunning One-Handed Catch to Dismiss Jermaine Blackwood During 2nd Test Between India and West Indies (Watch Video).

The pitch lost much of it's life when the West Indies batters came on to bat. They dropped anchor and looked to survive more to negotiate the probing Indian bowling attack. Kraigg Braithwaite leaded the charge with a gritty 75. He was supported by Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze and Kirk McKenzie. India kept chipping in wickets but the West Indians were able to bat throughout the rain-interrupted Day 3. India will look to dismiss the West Indies batters as soon as possible and try to force a result as a draw will cost them precious World Test Championship points.

India started their attack with the seamers but in the initial pell, none looked particularly impressive except the debutant Mukesh Kumar, who kept hitting the corridor of uncertainty on Day 3 and scalped the wicket of debutant Kirk McKenzie who looked good during his stay. Ravichandran Ashwin provided the most crucial breakthrough dismissing opposition captain Braithwaite. Ravindra Jadeja used natural variation to pick two wickets while Mohammed Siraj found some zip at the end of the day. West Indies ended the day on 229/5 and still trail by a significant margin of 209 runs. Mukesh Kumar Maiden Test Wicket Video: Watch the Debutant Dismiss Kirk McKenzie During Day 3 of IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023.

See Playing XI of Both Teams

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk Mckenzie, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican