Harare [Zimbabwe], December 15 (ANI): The countdown to the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026 officially began as Zimbabwe unveiled the tournament trophy at a ceremony in Harare, as per the ICC website.

Co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia, the event will run from 15 January to 6 February and feature 16 teams, including debutants Tanzania, as the next generation of global stars take centre stage.

Former Zimbabwe captain Tatenda Taibu, a former U19 World Cup player with 195 appearances across formats, was announced as the tournament ambassador, set to inspire young cricketers through his journey from age-group cricket to becoming one of the country's greats.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture, acting Permanent Secretary Cynthia Mawema described the tournament as a landmark moment for African cricket, calling it a global celebration of youthful talent.

"This is not just another event on the cricket calendar - it is a global festival of youthful brilliance," she said. Zimbabwe and Namibia will host an experience that will be remembered for years to come. The tournament will inspire young people, strengthen development pathways, attract new fans and showcase Zimbabwe as a world-class sporting nation ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027."

Zimbabwe Cricket Vice Chairman Sylvester Matshaka, representing Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani, thanked the ICC for once again placing its trust in the country to host a major global event.

"Hosting this global youth tournament - alongside our colleagues in Namibia - is a responsibility we accept with great pride. The U19 World Cup is where future stars first announce themselves to the world, and we are delighted that the class of 2026 will do so on our pitches," Matshaka said.

Tournament Director Hamilton Masakadza confirmed that preparations in Harare and Bulawayo are progressing well, with venues, logistics and accommodation firmly in place. He also announced that entry to all matches will be free, encouraging fans across the country to attend.

"Entry to all matches is completely free. We want everyone - from first-time cricket fans to diehard supporters - to come and experience the excitement," Masakadza said.

Matches in Zimbabwe will be played at Harare Sports Club, Takashinga Cricket Club and Queens Sports Club, with Namibia hosting fixtures in Windhoek.

Ahead of the tournament, the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup trophy will tour Masvingo, Bulawayo and Harare from 4 to 7 January.

Cricket Namibia representatives joined the launch, with Vice Chairman Polly Negongo expressing pride in co-hosting the tournament and highlighting its importance in inspiring Namibia's next generation of cricketers.

"Namibia is proud, prepared and deeply excited to co-host this prestigious global event alongside our neighbours, Zimbabwe. For Namibia, hosting a World Cup is a moment of national significance and a powerful opportunity to inspire the next generation of cricketers," Negongo said.

Defending champions Australia will be aiming to add another ICC trophy to their collection and retain the title they lifted after a thumping win over India in the 2024 edition. (ANI)

