St John's [Antigua], February 6 (ANI): Team India skipper Yash Dhull has opened up on how his side will celebrate the U19 World Cup triumph.

India lifted a record fifth U19 World Cup title after defeating England in the summit clash here at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium on Saturday. The Yash Dhull-led side defeated the Three Lions in the summit clash by four wickets. Earlier, India had won the U19 World Cup in 2000, 2008, 2012, and 2018.

"The ice cream has reached the rooms of every player, we will have and enjoy ice creams now. We had to maintain a strict diet for this tournament so now we will enjoy some ice cream," said Dhull during a virtual post-match press conference.

Few of the squad members including Shaik Rasheed and Yash Dhull had tested positive for COVID-19 midway through the tournament, but whoever stepped in did their role perfectly and India did not lose a single game in the 2022 U19 World Cup.

"It is a proud moment for everyone, we had to struggle hard, but every player had a strong mindset. Everyone in this camp is mentally strong so that is why we were able to achieve this feat," said Dhull.

Raj Bawa scalped five wickets while Ravi Kumar took four as England was bowled out for 189. Nishant Sindhu and Shaik Rasheed then played knocks of 50 each as India won the final by four wickets. (ANI)

