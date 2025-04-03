Dubai [UAE], April 3 (ANI): The six-team qualifier tournament will take place in Pakistan between April 9-19, with two sides to earn their place at this year's ICC Women's Cricket World Cup as a result, as per the official website of ICC.

The umpiring panel will consist of 10 umpires, with host nation Pakistan to be represented by Faisal Khan Afridi and Saleema Imtiaz. While three will be three referees: Ali Naqvi (Pakistan), Shandre Fritz (South Africa), Trudy Anderson (New Zealand).

Last year, Saleema became the first woman from Pakistan to join an ICC panel of umpires and she said at the time that she would inspire a new generation of umpires from the Asian country.

"This isn't just a win for me, it's a win for every aspiring female cricketer and umpire in Pakistan," Saleema said, as quoted from ICC.

"I hope my success motivates countless women who dream of making their mark in the sport," she added.

Bangladesh also have two umpires on the panel in Masudur Rahman Mukul and Shatira Jakir Jesy, while Zimbabwe's Sarah Dambanevana will feature along with Donovan Koch, Babs Gcuma, Candace la Borde, Dedunu de Silva and Shaun Haig.

Ali Naqvi, Shandre Fritz and Trudy Anderson will be in place as match referees and ICC Senior Manager - Umpires and Referees, Sean Easey believes the tournament will provide the entire panel with an excellent opportunity to show their credentials.

"This is an exciting opportunity for our appointed match officials, overseeing this important tournament which is the last step for teams on the path to the World Cup," Easey said.

"Our officials are experienced and well prepared, and we look forward to seeing them participate in this event," he said.

Umpires: Babs Gcuma (South Africa), Candace la Borde (West Indies), Dedunu de Silva (Sri Lanka), Donovan Koch (Australia), Faisal Khan Afridi (Pakistan), Masudur Rahman Mukul (Bangladesh), Saleema Imtiaz (Pakistan), Sarah Dambanevana (Zimbabwe), Shathira Jakir Jesy (Bangladesh), Shaun Haig (New Zealand). (ANI)

