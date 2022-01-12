Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar has said that India's victory over Australia last year will be viewed as a golden chapter in history of Indian cricket.

"India's win in Australia early last year will go down as one of the greatest wins in Indian cricket history. To pick themselves up after the dismissal with their lowest ever Test score of 36 and then to beat a rampant home team is a tribute to the determination shown by the players and the leadership roles played by captain Rahane, coach Ravi Shastri and his support group. I was privileged to be there and see a golden chapter being written in the history of Indian cricket," said Gavaskar.

Last year, this time around, Australia's fortress -- The Gabba -- was finally breached. It took 32 years and 2 months, but the unthinkable was achieved after an injury-ravaged young Indian team defeated Australia by three wickets against all odds to win the series. To commemorate the one-year anniversary of Team India's historic Test series win Down Under, Sony Sports Network has produced a special docuseries titled "DOWN UNDERDOGS - INDIA'S GREATEST COMEBACK" that will premiere with the first episode on January 14, 2022.

Each episode of the 4-part docuseries aptly titled THE ADELAIDE ABERRATION, MELBOURNE MAGIC, THE SYDNEY SIEGE & BRISBANE BREACHED will be telecast daily from January 14, 2022, to January 17, 2022.

"India's Greatest Comeback will invite viewers to revisit Team India's amazing comeback leading to the series win. India picked an attack that worked. Different bowlers - not everyone bowls the same, different tactics, different skills, different weapons, so the credit goes to India for their execution but also Australia might have taken for granted their success in the first test," said former Australia skipper Michael Clarke.

When India won a Test series in Australia in 2018-19, it was a first, but it was attributed to the absence of Steve Smith and David Warner. However, the series win in 2020-21 was an extraordinary feat and will go down in history as one of Team India's greatest comebacks in the sport.

Recording their lowest score in an innings in Test cricket with 36 runs and all out and without their talismanic batsman & skipper, Virat Kohli and a host of first-choice players, their chances looked quite grim. Obituaries were being written about Australia whitewashing India Down Under and then India produced one of the finest fightbacks in their Test history.

Led by an inspired performance from Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin with the ball and a brilliant hundred from stand-in-captain, Ajinkya Rahane, the resurgence had begun for the remainder of the series. Injuries ravaged this surge as India barely had an XI to field at The Gabba and had to dig deep into their reserves and call upon the services of T Natarajan and Washington Sundar. And yet, against all adversity, history, numbers, statistics, India found new heroes to rise to the occasion to not only save the Test but have the determination to go on and win it.

Watch the TV premiere of Sony Sports Network presents DOWN UNDERDOGS - INDIA'S GREATEST COMEBACK from January 14, 2022, at 8:00 PM on SONY SIX and SONY TEN 4 in English and SONY TEN 3 channels in Hindi. (ANI)

