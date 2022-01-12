A fascinating day of cricket awaits fans when India lock horns with South Africa on the second day of the third Test in Cape Town on Wednesday. It was indeed the Virat Kohli vs South Africa show on Day 1 with the Indian captain grinding out a hard-fought 79 to take his side 223. He was unfortunate as he kept running out of partners with Cheteshwar Pujara being the next best scorer (43 runs). India did settle for what would be below-par first innings total but Jasprit Bumrah's dismissal of Dean Elgar would lift up some spirits in the visitors' dressing room as the day ended with South Africa at 17/1. IND vs SA 3rd Test 2022 Day 1 Stat Highlights: Virat Kohli Scores Impressive 28th Test Half-Century

India would hope to take some early wickets on Day 2 to put more pressure on the Proteas batting and it would be slightly less difficult, now that they have already lost Elgar, who is one of their main players. The Proteas batting do have a lot of talent in Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen and also Temba Bavuma among others and it would be very interesting to see how their innings go on from here. Let us take a look at live streaming details of the second day's play. India vs South Africa, 3rd Test 2021–22: Gautam Gambhir Reacts to Virat Kohli’s Patient 79-Run Knock on Day 1, Says, ‘He Left Behind His Ego in the Kit Bag’

When is India vs South Africa, 3rd Test 2021-22 Day 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs South Africa 3rd Test 2021-22 Day 2 will be played at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on January 12, 2021 (Wednesday). The day has a scheduled start time of 02:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs South Africa, 3rd Test 2021-22 Day 2 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs SA Test series 2021-22 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 2 telecast on their TV sets in English and regional languages. Virat Kohli Fans Give Befitting Reply to Barmy Army For Veiled Dig At Indian Skipper After His Knock of 79 Runs Against South Africa in 3rd Test 2022

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs South Africa, 3rd Test 2021-22 Day 2?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs SA Test series 2021-22 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 2 online.

